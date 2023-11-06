Accident on I-55 causes traffic delays, MPD alerts public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is cautioning the public about an accident that is delaying traffic from I-55 North to 240 East.

Northbound traffic in this area is being redirected to Brook Road.

This area will be closed until further notice.

