5 former MPD officers in Tyre Nichols’ case to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An important court date for some of the former Memphis Police Officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols.

The men will be in Shelby County Court Monday morning to address the state charges they face in this investigation.

The Shelby County judge presiding over this case is expected to schedule a trial date for four of the former officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols

Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin lll, and Taddarius Bean have all pleaded not guilty to the state charges they’re facing which include second-degree murder.

Desmond Mills Jr. has entered a plea deal with Shelby County prosecutors and is not required to be in the courtroom on Monday.

Tyre Nichols died back in January after a traffic stop with Memphis police.

Video of the traffic stop shows Nichols being beaten, kicked, punched, and hit with a baton several times by multiple police officers.

Investigators say the former officers violated multiple department policies including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

The plea deal arranged for Desmond Mills Jr. requires him to testify against the other four former officers.

“He is fully cooperating and we expect him to continue to fully cooperate, answering all questions truthfully, testifying to his role in the incident and what he saw the other defendants commit at the same incident,” said Steve Mulroy the Shelby County District Attorney. “And if he deviates from that, if he does not cooperate or he provides anything less than a truthful testimony than the deal is off.”

A May 6th trial date has been set for the federal charges the men face.

