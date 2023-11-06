3 cars, Savana rammed in City Gear during smash-and-grab

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A store in South Memphis was broken into Monday morning.

Burglars rammed three cars on the left side of City Gear on South Third Street.

Memphis police officers responded to the call around 4 a.m. and noticed a GMC Savana backed into the side business with damage to the rear.

According to police, suspects rammed the side of the wall to gain entrance with the box truck.

The suspects drove off in the vehicles when the officer arrived on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

City Gear’s manager arrived on the scene and said some items were taken.

It is unclear how much was taken in this smash-and-grab.

