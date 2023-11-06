1 man dead after crash on North Watkins Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead.

Around 4:57 p.m., police responded to a crash on North Watkins Street near Frayser Boulevard.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been injured.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash has shut down traffic in the area.

MPD advises using an alternate route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.