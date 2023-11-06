1 injured in Clarksdale house fire
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A Clarksdale resident is recovering after being injured in a house fire Saturday night.
The Clarksdale Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:45 P.M. and said heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home.
Fire officials said a neighbor was able to rescue a man from one of the bedrooms before EMS arrived.
The victim suffered from second degree burns and smoke inhalation and he was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
