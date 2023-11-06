Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

1 injured in Clarksdale house fire

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A Clarksdale resident is recovering after being injured in a house fire Saturday night.

The Clarksdale Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:45 P.M. and said heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home.

Fire officials said a neighbor was able to rescue a man from one of the bedrooms before EMS arrived.

The victim suffered from second degree burns and smoke inhalation and he was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police is investigating a shooting that happened Downtown.
Man hospitalized after Downtown Memphis shooting
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-55, police say
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-55, police say
Victim's family grieves after fatal shooting in Whitehaven
Family of Whitehaven double homicide victim says finding church for funeral difficult due to high crime
Three individuals were taken to a Memphis hospital on Sunday morning after being injured in a...
3 airlifted to Memphis hospital after shooting at bar in Dyersburg
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Lamborghini stolen from Cooper-Young business
Lamborghini stolen outside Cooper-Young business
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on E. Shelby Drive
Shelby County Clerk's Office closing Poplar Plaza location
Shelby County Clerk’s Office at Poplar Plaza closing permanently
Ronecia Mckinney
SCSO looking for woman missing since October