1 injured in Clarksdale house fire

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A Clarksdale resident is recovering after being injured in a house fire Saturday night.

The Clarksdale Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:45 P.M. and said heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home.

Fire officials said a neighbor was able to rescue a man from one of the bedrooms before EMS arrived.

The victim suffered from second degree burns and smoke inhalation and he was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

