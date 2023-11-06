1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-55, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a four-vehicle crash occurred on I-55 and is causing delays.

MPD reports that one person was pronounced dead.

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital, one in critical condition.

There is no other information at this time.

