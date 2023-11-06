Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on E. Shelby Drive

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in the Capleville area on East Shelby Drive.

Memphis police responded to the crash near Pleasant Hill Road at 2:30 p.m. Officers say one vehicle struck a pole.

Two men were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but tragically, one succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the crash is under investigation.

