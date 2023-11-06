1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on E. Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in the Capleville area on East Shelby Drive.

Memphis police responded to the crash near Pleasant Hill Road at 2:30 p.m. Officers say one vehicle struck a pole.

Two men were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but tragically, one succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the crash is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.