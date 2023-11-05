Advertise with Us
Suspects stab 10 tires on 6 different cars, still at large, Covington police say
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department is searching for suspects who they say vandalized several cars.

On November 4, officers responded to the call of multiple vandalized vehicles in the area of Frye Cove and Rose Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that ten total tires on six different cars had been punctured.

CPD spoke with a juvenile who was named by an anonymous witness to have had knowledge of the vandalism.

The juvenile denied any involvement but did live in the area where the tires were cut.

Officers are currently looking for suspects in the area, and are hoping to obtain surveillance footage.

If anyone has information on these cases, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261. Tips can also be sent through the Covington Police Department Facebook messenger or the City of Covington website.

