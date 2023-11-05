Section of Germantown Road to close Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 6, a section of Germantown Road from Poplar Pike to the railroad tracks will be closed to the public.

The road closure will be in effect as Germantown Public Works crews work to repair a sewer line.

Drivers are asked to use Southern Avenue and West Street as detour routes.

The roadway is expected to reopen late Monday afternoon.

