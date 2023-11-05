Residents displaced and frustrated after apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Families are displaced and frustrated after a Friday morning fire at an apartment complex.

The fire happened at Crane Manor Apartments according to the Memphis Fire Department. The exact number of people displaced is unknown, but 6 units were impacted by the fire.

Friday afternoon, a woman and her family were packing their car with what they had left from the burned and water-damaged apartment.

She said she had just left the house an hour before she got a call she couldn’t imagine.

“Whew, I was about to drop everything and roll. Roll up out of there,” said the resident who did not want to be identified.

Those were the immediate thoughts the resident had when she received the call Friday morning that her apartment building was on fire.

She said she was in awe of what happened.

“It’s just a miracle because I always have to do something for my disabled cousin and just on today, I’m just glad I wasn’t at home,” she said.

According to the MFD, the call came in around 11:08 Friday and two firefighters were injured. There were no reports of residents being hurt.

The resident we spoke with said she has not been given a cause for the fire, but said residents including herself have complained to management about electrical issues.

“Like the electricity, the power doesn’t work. We don’t even have any light fixtures out here and when it gets dark out here and we don’t know where the robbers and the killers at. Anybody can run up on you at any time,” the resident said.

She said she believes their complaints were not taken into consideration and she hopes the issues she complained about are not the reason her apartment is now filled with smoke and water.

“It’s nothing we can do with anything,” she said. “Nothing. Just going to have to relocate.”

After speaking with the property manager we learned the apartments are under new ownership as of a few days ago.

The manager said they were working to have two units ready Friday night for those displaced and four more Saturday.

The American Red Cross also assisted in helping the residents impacted by the fire.

