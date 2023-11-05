Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on I-40 E. at Warford Street

The scene on I-40 and Warford Street
The scene on I-40 and Warford Street(TDOT)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash is delaying traffic on I-40 Sunday morning.

The crash was reported at 5:52 on I-40 at Warford Street, according to Memphis Police Department.

All eastbound lanes of traffic are closed.

The area will remain closed until further notice.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

