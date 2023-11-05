Advertise with Us
MPD investigates Downtown shooting

Memphis police is investigating a shooting that happened Downtown.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Downtown on Saturday night.

The shooting happened at 508 South Main Street right after 11:00 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.

We are working to learn more about this shooting and will update you as more information is released.

