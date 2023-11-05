Memphis defeats USF in slugfest, await word on injuries to Henigan, Watson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -In a game with over 100 combined points, Memphis prevailed over USF 59-50 at home on Saturday. The win moves the Tigers to 7-2 on the year.

Just as importantly for Memphis moving forward, starting quarterback Seth Henigan left the game in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, and star running back Blake Watson departed with a leg injury later in the quarter.

Henigan returned to the game for a series before leaving for good, while Watson’s injury occurred late in the game and he didn’t come back either. Head coach Ryan Silverfield said postgame he didn’t know whether either injury would keep those two out of action.

Before his injury, Henigan played one of his best games in a Tiger uniform, throwing for 349 yards and accounting for five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing). The Tigers top two receivers, Roc Taylor and Demeer Blankumsee each had huge days, going for 159 and 142 yards respectively.

The Memphis defense forced a turnover on the Bulls’ first possession, but struggled mightily to stop USF for the first three quarters. The fourth quarter was a different story, forcing a punt and three turnovers on downs before conceding a garbage-time touchdown in the final minute.

Memphis will go for their fourth consecutive win on the road against new AAC foe Charlotte next Saturday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.