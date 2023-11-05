Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Memphis defeats USF in slugfest, await word on injuries to Henigan, Watson

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -In a game with over 100 combined points, Memphis prevailed over USF 59-50 at home on Saturday. The win moves the Tigers to 7-2 on the year.

Just as importantly for Memphis moving forward, starting quarterback Seth Henigan left the game in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, and star running back Blake Watson departed with a leg injury later in the quarter.

Henigan returned to the game for a series before leaving for good, while Watson’s injury occurred late in the game and he didn’t come back either. Head coach Ryan Silverfield said postgame he didn’t know whether either injury would keep those two out of action.

Before his injury, Henigan played one of his best games in a Tiger uniform, throwing for 349 yards and accounting for five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing). The Tigers top two receivers, Roc Taylor and Demeer Blankumsee each had huge days, going for 159 and 142 yards respectively.

The Memphis defense forced a turnover on the Bulls’ first possession, but struggled mightily to stop USF for the first three quarters. The fourth quarter was a different story, forcing a punt and three turnovers on downs before conceding a garbage-time touchdown in the final minute.

Memphis will go for their fourth consecutive win on the road against new AAC foe Charlotte next Saturday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
Steven Flockhart
Shelby Co. pastor arrested, charged with identity theft
Nile Ward, 26
New Orleans murder suspect captured in Memphis
Victim's family grieves after fatal shooting in Whitehaven
Family of Whitehaven double homicide victim says finding church for funeral difficult due to high crime
Kirby Parkway shooting scene
Shooting at Sonic: 1 juvenile in critical condition, 1 person detained after shooting at Sonic on Kirby Parkway

Latest News

Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) during a first round NCAA college basketball tournament...
NCAA denies Memphis forward DeAndre Williams’ eligibility waiver
Memphis point guard Jahvon Quinerly before his Tiger debut against LeMoyne-Owen on November 2,...
Tigers defeat LeMoyne-Owen 104-63 in final exhibition game before regular season
Memphis Tigers
Memphis uses last-minute touchdown to avoid disastrous collapse, beat North Texas 45-42
Memphis basketball recruit Mikey Williams to face 3 additional charges in shooting case