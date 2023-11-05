Advertise with Us
Man hospitalized after Downtown Memphis shooting

Memphis police is investigating a shooting that happened Downtown.
Memphis police is investigating a shooting that happened Downtown.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Nov. 5, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:44 p.m. on 508 South Main Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

