Dry and warm start to the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few sprinkles this morning for a few as a weak disturbance moves across the area early. Any lingering clouds from early this morning will clear out by sunrise. Mainly sunny again today and temperatures will come in a little higher this afternoon. The pattern will stay warm and dry through the middle of this week. This will be followed by a late week cold front that will bring a chance of rain and cooler temperatures to end next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeasterly wind and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers along with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning showers along with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend is looking dry and cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

