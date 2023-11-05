Domestic violence shooting leaves 1 man dead on South Goodlett Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Around 5:46 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Adubon Park on South Goodlett Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say that this was a domestic violence incident.

There is no suspect information at this time.

