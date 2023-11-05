Advertise with Us
The Circuit Playhouse to show ‘Schoolhouse Rock, Live!’

By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ”Schoolhouse Rock, Live!” is coming to Memphis at The Circuit Playhouse starting in November.

“Schoolhouse Rock, Live!” will show from Friday, November 10 to Sunday, December 22 on 51 South Cooper Street.

It’s based on the animated series that taught generations of youth about grammar, math, science, and history,

Tickets are $25 for everyone, click here to purchase.

For more information click here.

