3 airlifted to Memphis hospital after shooting at bar in Dyersburg

Three individuals were taken to a Memphis hospital on Sunday morning after being injured in a shooting at a bar in Dyersburg, Tennessee.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were airlifted to a Memphis hospital after they were injured in a shooting at a bar in Dyersburg, Tennessee, on Sunday morning.

Dyersburg police responded to the shooting at 2:15 a.m. at Midway Bar on 2405 St. John Avenue.

All three victims were found shot in the parking lot.

They were airlifted to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

Two people have been identified as a person of interest in the shooting, according to police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

