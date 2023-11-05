2 men injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 E. at Warford Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the crash before 5:00 a.m. on I-40 East at Warford Street.

One victim was taken to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition.

The other victim was taken to Methodist North Hospital in non-critical condition.

Two lanes of traffic are open at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.