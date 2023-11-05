Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

2 men detained after shooting on S. Highland Street leaves man injured

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are detained after a shooting left a man injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:13 a.m. on 521 South Highland Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
MPD generic
Shooting at Sonic Update: 17-year-old dead; 2 men detained in connection to shooting at Sonic on Kirby Parkway
Victim's family grieves after fatal shooting in Whitehaven
Family of Whitehaven double homicide victim says finding church for funeral difficult due to high crime
Steven Flockhart
Shelby Co. pastor arrested, charged with identity theft
One vehicle and a fuel truck on fire.
Fuel truck catches fire at Valero Memphis Refinery , 1 injured

Latest News

The scene on I-40 and Warford Street
2 men injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 E. at Warford Street
Memphis police is investigating a shooting that happened Downtown.
Man hospitalized after Downtown Memphis shooting
Dry and warm but rain chances will increase by the end of the week. Cooler temps will return by...
Sagay's Sunday First Alert Forecast
COGIC Convention returning to Memphis