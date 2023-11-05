2 men detained after shooting on S. Highland Street leaves man injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are detained after a shooting left a man injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:13 a.m. on 521 South Highland Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition

This is an ongoing investigation.

