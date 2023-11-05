1 man critically injured after shooting on Frayser Boulevard, police say
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 12:12 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Frayser Boulevard near Overton Crossing.
When officers arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
