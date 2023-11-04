Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Warming up for the weekend and into next week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A pleasant weekend is on tap with temperatures warming up into the 70s and it won’t be as cold at night. This dry and warm pattern will stay in place through the middle of next week. This will be followed by a late week cold front that will bring a chance of rain and cooler temperatures to end next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs again in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers along with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning showers along with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

