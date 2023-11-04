Warmer day for Sunday leading into a warmer week ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few clouds will filter in as we head into the evening giving way to a partly cloudy night. A few light showers are possible with a disturbance pushing in for our portions of Western Tennessee overnight, but most will stay dry, and no measurable rainfall is anticipated. That disturbance will lift north and dry conditions with plenty of sunshine is the story for the rest of the weekend.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies through the day with highs once again in the middle 70s. Winds will be Southeast in the morning then switching to Northwest for the afternoon 5 to 10 mph. A reminder that the sun will set Sunday evening around 5:00 pm due to Daylight Saving Time ending overnight.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: The warming trend will continue over into the work week. Highs Monday through mid-week will be near 80, not feeling ‘fall-like’. A front will push through Thursday night into Friday which will help aid in cooler temperatures by the end of the week into next weekend. This will also bring showers through the day on Thursday into the front half of Friday. High temperatures by the end of the week into next weekend will be near 60.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

