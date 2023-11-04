Shooting at Sonic Update: 17-year-old dead, 1 person detained after shooting at Sonic on Kirby Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one 17-year-old dead.

Around 5:07 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Sonic restaurant on Kirby Parkway.

When police arrived, they discovered that one young person was in critical condition.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died due to his injuries.

The 17-year-old male victim has been pronounced deceased. https://t.co/jmFmau9y9k — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 4, 2023

One person is detained.

There is no suspect information at this time.

