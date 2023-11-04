Newly-released data breaks down crime increase in Shelby County while local leaders discuss solutions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just shy of a new year in Memphis, we’re getting the latest data on crime in our city and Shelby County over the last several months.

Preliminary data from the TBI, released by the University of Memphis Public Safety Institute and the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, reports a 6.4% increase in violent crime in Memphis and 5% percent increase in the county.

Memphis’ crime rate has been steadily rising for the last decade, but public safety is a concern everyone can consider a priority for themselves and their loved ones.

For the first nine months of 2023, Memphis’ crime rate overall increased by more than 11%.

“Vehicle thefts are really the driving force behind the increase in property crimes,” said Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission. “Robberies are the driving force in the increase in violent crimes.”

Gibbons, former Shelby County District Attorney, says crime commission data shows a 9% increase in the county’s overall crime rate, a 42% percent increase in murders, and a 19% increase in robberies.

Property crime is also up, almost 28% in Memphis and 26% percent in the county.

According to Gibbons, vehicle thefts make up the majority of property crimes. More than 13,600 vehicles were reported stolen in Memphis as of November 3, according to MPD’s public data map.

The Memphis Shelby Crime Commission has many ideas on how to reduce these numbers.

“Increasing our law enforcement staffing in particular, using some of that increase to beef up our investigative bureaus and do a better job of investigating these crimes and solve them,” said Gibbons.

Memphis retailers and business owners like Josh Hammond of Buster’s Liquors and Wine were plagued with burglaries for months, causing thousands of dollars in damages and repairs.

Josh Hammond, owner of Buster's (Action News 5)

Many of the crooks were caught on camera ransacking stores until a sting operation called “Operation Broken Bottles” led to dozens of arrests and indictments.

“It’s kind of refreshing going into the holiday period, it’s really important for folks to know that there is work is being done on this front,” said Hammond.

Hammond was one of several local business owners meeting with law enforcement and the district attorney’s office over the last year about tackling the issue.

“In that regard, we’re just extremely pleased,” said Hammond. “I think this is a great example of citizens, business leaders, working with law enforcement, legislators, prosecutors, that some good can come from this and we’re finally seeing the results of that.”

Besides more police on the streets, Gibbons believes focusing on serious repeat offenders and intervention with young people can turn the tide on Memphis crime.

Hammond says Buster’s has added bollards to its storefront and continues to look into security enhancements along with other businesses. He’d also like to see stiffer penalties for those who commit these crimes to deter others from committing them.

