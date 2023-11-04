Fuel truck catches fire at Valero Memphis Refinery , 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fuel truck caught fire at the Valero Memphis Refinery Saturday morning along with another vehicle.

MFD responded to the incident on 543 W Mallory at 7:42 a.m. When crews arrived, they discovered one vehicle and a fuel truck on fire.

One male was transported in non-critical condition to Regional One Hospital. No firefighters were injured.

This is still an active scene.

