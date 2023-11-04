Family of Whitehaven double homicide victim says finding church for funeral difficult due to high crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused in a double shooting at a Whitehaven restaurant is being held on a $1 million bond.

20-year-old Dario’n Banks faces two first-degree murder charges for a fatal shooting at Tha Table Restaurant just off Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The owner of the restaurant Alfonzo Turner and Tedarius Day—who was simply driving by at the time of the shooting—were both killed Sunday.

“The story for us is painful and it’s a celebration, but it’s also painful because Tedarius came to Ohio where we live to drive the car down that he was killed in,” said Day’s mother Veronica Neely.

“Now you have all these questions in your mind—if we had not given him the vehicle, would he have been killed on that day at that time?” Neely shared with Action News 5.

The last time the Neelys laid eyes on their 31-year-old son was Sunday afternoon, just before he took his 3 kids to a nearby park.

“Earlier I told them the kids was in the front and I said make sure you’re all buckled and go to the backseat,” said Neely.

About an hour later, police say 20-year-old Dario’n Banks and 22-year-old Michael Shaffer were trying to break into a car at Tha Table in Whitehaven.

The confrontation led to Banks allegedly firing his weapon.

A friend was also in the car with Tedarius when they were driving by the restaurant when the shooting began. ”He heard the window on the car pop and he said Tedarius turned and looked at him and he thought he was just looking at him and then his head dropped,” said Neely.

Day’s 5, 3, and 2-year-old children survived thanks to grandma’s final instruction to get in the backseat.

Tedarius’ father Antonio Neely who is a pastor himself and pastored for years in West Tennessee says it was difficult to find a church for the funeral because all of the churches were booked with other events including funerals. “Believe it or not it was a lot. I talked to quite a few of them because the reason they were not able to have it there was because of the other shootings that have transpired,” said Neely.

There have been more than 330 homicides in Memphis so far this year.

“We got issues. Not one person can solve [the problem] by themselves—it takes more than just a mayor, it takes every citizen, every person being on one accord and helping each other,” said Neely.

Friday afternoon they learned the same church where they baptized their son years ago agreed to host their son’s funeral next Saturday at True Love Full gospel Baptist church.

However, the family would also like to encourage the community to attend a candlelight vigil in honor of Tedarius Day at 1665 Winchester Road starting at 4:30 p.m.

