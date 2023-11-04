Advertise with Us
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Armed robber at large after targeting Exxon gas station, police say

(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect after a gas station clerk was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the robbery at the Exxon gas station at 2338 Appling Road. There, the clerk told police that a man entered the store armed with a gun and demanded money from the register.

Police say the suspect became angry with the clerk and fired a single shot into the ceiling. The clerk then gave the robber the money from the register, and the suspect fled.

MPD describes the suspect as a man of thin to average build. He was last seen wearing a black “Chucky” shirt with gray joggers and a blue bandana covering the lower portion of his face.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

