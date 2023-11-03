Your First Alert to a great weekend and a look ahead to our next chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm, dry pattern is firmly in place across the Mid-South as the week comes to a close. This will continue through the weekend and into the beginning of next week with even warmer temperatures. This will be followed by a late week cold front that will bring a chance of rain and cooler temperatures to end next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs again in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers along with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning showers along with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

