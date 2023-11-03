Veteran actor Terrence Howard returns to Memphis for film premiere

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Terrence Howard’s ties to the Blues City go back to Hustle & Flow, the award-riddled masterpiece that put Memphis on the cinematic map.

Howard’s film, Showdown at the Grand, will make its big-screen debut in Memphis.

This premiere is a collaboration between Colored Girls Productions and The Memphis & Shelby County Film and Television Commission Foundation

The official premiere date is Wednesday, November 8, at Malco’s Powerhouse Cinema Grill & MXT in downtown Memphis.

The event is presented by Jim Walker & 901RollsRoyce, and it will officially be the world theatrical premiere of Terrence Howard’s latest film, Showdown at the Grand.

The premiere is a fundraiser through the Film/TV Commission Foundation’s separate Workshop/Apprenticeship Training Program fund.

The apprenticeship program industry professional development program has resulted in a multitude of diverse professional hires on such Memphis-based productions as Netflix’s Uncorked and NBCUniversal’s Young Rock.

The evening begins at 6:30 pm at The Powerhouse at a reception with Terrence Howard, followed by his one-man show, “Tales & Tunes with Terrence.”Tickets are $100 each. VIP tickets are $150. There is a separate, earlier event for VIP Ticket holders and sponsors.

For sponsorship information, contact Memphis & Shelby County Film Commissioner Linn Sitler at 901.527.8300 ext. 103/Linn@filmmemphis.org

For tickets, you can click this link.

The feature begins at 8:15 pm and it is an action film in which Howard plays the owner of a small, historic theatre, The Grand.

Howard takes on the role of George, the beleaguered theatre owner, Howard ferociously fights real estate developers who want to destroy his movie house. His weapons of choice are movie props from his theatre collection. Will Dolph Lundgren, a washed-up former action hero, come to his rescue? No spoilers here! Lots of camp humor and fun! The film is unrated but not recommended for children.

