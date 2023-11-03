Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

U of M Homecoming parade brings joy to supporters

University of Memphis celebrates homecoming weekend
University of Memphis celebrates homecoming weekend
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis will host its annual parade for the beginning of Homecoming Weekend.

The parade will be on Friday at 4 p.m. starting on Walker Avenue.

It will travel North on Highland, East on Midland, and North on Patterson.

Next, it will enter the campus, traveling east on DeSoto, north on State, west on Veterans, north on Innovation, east on Norriswood to the McWherter Library and then south to the Student Activities Plaza where the parade will end.

Marching bands and walking participants will go around the Maxine A. Smith University Center to the Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall.

The pep rally will take place at the Hunter Harrison Bridge amphitheater.

During the parade, city streets and campus streets/drives will be closed but will reopen after the parade clears.

Once the parade begins, access to any street along the parade route should be restricted for no more than 30 minutes.

Those who need to leave campus that afternoon are strongly encouraged to do so before the parade begins at 4 p.m. and should last approximately one hour.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Crime scene tape
Haywood Co. farmers find body in field, Sheriff says
Person shot at Midtown restaurant
Person shot outside Midtown restaurant
SCSO searches for suspect in murder
Murder suspect still at large, SCSO cautions public

Latest News

Step Up For Down Syndrome
Bluff City Life: Thu, 28 September
Woman robbed at gunpoint in school parking lot
The scene at Madison Avenue and Auburndale Street
TBI reveals identity of man who died in police custody
MSCS, Juvenile court host clinic to resolve truancy charges for parents
MSCS, Juvenile court host clinic to resolve truancy charges for parents