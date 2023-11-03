U of M Homecoming parade brings joy to supporters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis will host its annual parade for the beginning of Homecoming Weekend.

The parade will be on Friday at 4 p.m. starting on Walker Avenue.

It will travel North on Highland, East on Midland, and North on Patterson.

Next, it will enter the campus, traveling east on DeSoto, north on State, west on Veterans, north on Innovation, east on Norriswood to the McWherter Library and then south to the Student Activities Plaza where the parade will end.

Marching bands and walking participants will go around the Maxine A. Smith University Center to the Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall.

The pep rally will take place at the Hunter Harrison Bridge amphitheater.

During the parade, city streets and campus streets/drives will be closed but will reopen after the parade clears.

Once the parade begins, access to any street along the parade route should be restricted for no more than 30 minutes.

Those who need to leave campus that afternoon are strongly encouraged to do so before the parade begins at 4 p.m. and should last approximately one hour.

