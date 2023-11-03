Advertise with Us
Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks carted off after landing hard late in fourth quarter vs. Steelers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is checked out by the team's medical staff after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was carted off in the final minutes against Pittsburgh on Thursday night with an injury.

Burks tried to make a leaping fourth-down grab down the left sideline but saw the ball slip from his grasp. He landed hard out of bounds and appeared to be unconscious.

Medical staff from both teams came out to treat Burks, the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft. His face mask was cut off and he was placed onto a spinal board while players on both teams knelt on the Acrisure Stadium turf nearby. Burks appeared to be able to wiggle his toes as he was being loaded onto the cart.

The Titans said Burks had full movement of all his extremities, according to the broadcast on Amazon TV.

Burks sustained a concussion as a rookie in Philadelphia when he was knocked out while making a touchdown grab in a blowout loss to the Eagles.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is carted off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is carted off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) makes a catch over Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)

