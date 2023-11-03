Advertise with Us
Tigers defeat LeMoyne-Owen 104-63 in final exhibition game before regular season

By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -In an all-Memphis matchup, the Tigers defeated LeMoyne-Owen 104-63 in their final tune-up before the regular season opener.

Four different Tigers scored in double-figures, led once again by St. John’s transfer David Jones with 17. Big man Jordan Brown had 14, JayKwon Walton tallied 13, and Malcolm Dandridge had 10.

The game also featured the Tiger debut of Alabama transfer and presumed starting point guard Jahvon Quinerly, who missed time with a hyperextended knee. Quinerly had six points, three rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes of action.

Two Magicians scored in double-figures; Matt Spears put up a team-high 12 points, and Tariq Shepherd had 10.

The Tigers start the regular season with a matchup against Jackson State at home on Monday, while LOC travels to Talladega College on Tuesday to get their season rolling.

