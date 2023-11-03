Small child shot at Southeast Shelby Co. apartment complex, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A small child is in the hospital after he was shot Thursday night at the Southwind Lakes apartment complex, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting took place in the 4500 block of Hansberry Drive at 9:13 p.m.

The victim was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

His exact age is unknown at this time.

No further details have been disclosed.

Action News 5 will keep you updated as we learn more.

