Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Small child shot at Southeast Shelby Co. apartment complex, SCSO says

The scene on Hansberry Drive
The scene on Hansberry Drive(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A small child is in the hospital after he was shot Thursday night at the Southwind Lakes apartment complex, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting took place in the 4500 block of Hansberry Drive at 9:13 p.m.

The victim was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

His exact age is unknown at this time.

No further details have been disclosed.

Action News 5 will keep you updated as we learn more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
SCSO searches for suspect in murder
Murder suspect still at large, SCSO cautions public
The scene on Highway 51 near the Loosahatchie River
Human remains discovered in wooded area off Hwy. 51, SCSO says
Crime scene tape
Haywood Co. farmers find body in field, Sheriff says

Latest News

Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Prosecutors recommend 15 years in prison for ex-cop pleading guilty to killing Tyre Nichols
Memphis point guard Jahvon Quinerly before his Tiger debut against LeMoyne-Owen on November 2,...
Tigers defeat LeMoyne-Owen 104-63 in final exhibition game before regular season
The scene on I-240 East near South Perkins Road
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car gets stuck under truck on I-240 divider in wild crash
2 dead in shooting possibly linked to robbery, MPD says
2 dead in shooting possibly linked to robbery, MPD says