Shelter dog adopted by newly-elected Memphis mayor

The Young family and their newly-adopted furry friend, Cali.
The Young family and their newly-adopted furry friend, Cali.(Memphis Animal Services)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shelter dog has earned the title of Memphis’ soon-to-be First Dog after she was adopted by the newly-elected mayor of Memphis and his family.

Mayor-elect Paul Young promised his kids that the family would get a dog after his election campaign.

After his win, they went to Memphis Animal Services (MAS) to find their newest family member, and that’s when they found Cali.

The Young family fostered to adopt, then decided to make it official.

MAS is still battling a massive influx of dogs and puppies due to a spay/neuter deficit experienced by shelters and rescues nationwide.

As of Thursday, a check of the MAS website shows over 300 dogs available for adoption.

The shelter is open daily from noon until 4 p.m. at 2350 Appling City Cove.

If you want to help but need to request arrangements outside those hours, email mas.rescue@memphistn.gov.

