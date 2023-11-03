New Orleans murder suspect captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A murder suspect out of New Orleans was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Wednesday.

Nile Ward, 26, was wanted for second-degree murder after a man was discovered stabbed to death in a car on September 25. A warrant was issued for Ward’s arrest on October 24 after she was developed as a suspect.

The case was then adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service in New Orleans.

After it was learned that Ward was in Memphis, U.S. Marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team found her at a motel on Lamar Avenue. U.S. Marshals say she was taken into custody without incident and will soon be extradited to Louisiana.

