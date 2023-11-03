New judge hears suspect in Young Dolph murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday morning, Hernandez Govan made his first appearance before the newly appointed judge in the Young Dolph murder case.

Judge Jennifer Mitchell is taking over one week after Judge Lee Coffee recused himself. Coffee was accused of bias by the attorney for Justin Johnson, another suspect in this case.

According to courts, Johnson recorded a rap song while in jail on a phone.

After being notified of the incident, the judge banned Johnson from using any phone devices while inside 201 Poplar. Johnson’s attorney argued that Judge Coffee did so without assessing the evidence.

Johnson and Cornelius Smith are both charged with murder. Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman talked about where the case stands now.

“I’ve spoken to Mr. Johnson and Mr. Smith’s attorneys. Of course, they’re the two trial defendants, and they don’t believe this is any sort of setback either, so I’m optimistic that we’re in the same time frame. If we have to adjust the trial date by a matter of weeks or something like that, then of course you know we can do that, but I don’t see this being a major set back.”

Govan is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder and criminal attempted first-degree murder.

He’s due back in court December 14.

