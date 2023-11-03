Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
NCAA denies Memphis forward DeAndre Williams’ eligibility waiver

Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) during a first round NCAA college basketball tournament...
Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) during a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Boise State, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NCAA denied DeAndre Williams’ eligibility waiver Friday in a statement from the Memphis Athletics Department.

Coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis program were hoping for the waiver to get approved as Williams made a strong case.

Hardaway said in a post-game press conference that the team would stay optimistic about the result, whether Williams was approved or not.

With the result, Memphis will have to move on with the 2023-24 season without Williams.

The Tigers begin the season on Monday with a home matchup versus Jackson State at 8 p.m. CT.

