NCAA denies Memphis forward DeAndre Williams’ eligibility waiver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NCAA denied DeAndre Williams’ eligibility waiver Friday in a statement from the Memphis Athletics Department.

“We are extremely disappointed a waiver for an additional year of eligibility for DeAndre Williams was denied, which came following a request for reconsideration of the initial denial and then an appeal. We felt the evidence about academic misadvisement prior to his initial collegiate enrollment that was uncovered and provided to the NCAA was sufficient to grant this waiver, and we also strongly believed the depth of additional information shared with the NCAA on an ongoing basis would be on DeAndre’s side. Unfortunately, after multiple months of back-and-forth, the NCAA arrived at a different conclusion. We appreciate DeAndre’s contributions to our men’s basketball program over the past two-and-a-half years, and he will always be a Memphis Tiger. Nevertheless, we are very much looking forward to an exciting season on the court for our men’s basketball team.”

Coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis program were hoping for the waiver to get approved as Williams made a strong case.

Hardaway said in a post-game press conference that the team would stay optimistic about the result, whether Williams was approved or not.

With the result, Memphis will have to move on with the 2023-24 season without Williams.

The Tigers begin the season on Monday with a home matchup versus Jackson State at 8 p.m. CT.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.