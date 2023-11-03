NCAA denies Memphis forward DeAndre Williams’ eligibility waiver
Published: Nov. 3, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NCAA denied DeAndre Williams’ eligibility waiver Friday in a statement from the Memphis Athletics Department.
Coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis program were hoping for the waiver to get approved as Williams made a strong case.
Hardaway said in a post-game press conference that the team would stay optimistic about the result, whether Williams was approved or not.
With the result, Memphis will have to move on with the 2023-24 season without Williams.
The Tigers begin the season on Monday with a home matchup versus Jackson State at 8 p.m. CT.
