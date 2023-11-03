Advertise with Us
MSCS’ $3 million investment funds free field trips to local landmarks

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools is launching an initiative to provide students with free field trips.

The Discovering Memphis initiative gives students free field trips to local landmarks and places where they can explore and grow outside school walls.

The $3 million investment will fund field trips like the National Civil Rights Museum for every eighth and eleventh-grader, where they will learn about the nation’s shared history.

“The National Civil Rights Museum is a place where students can see themselves reflected in the stories told and artifacts displayed, and we believe that every child deserves that opportunity,” said NCRM President Dr. Russell Wigginton.

Students in every grade will have different experiences.

  • First-graders will explore the Children’s Museum, sparking their curiosity and imagination.
  • Third and ninth-graders will experience the newly remodeled Tom Lee Park, connecting with nature and science.
  • Tenth-graders will enjoy a show at Hattiloo Theatre, immersing themselves in the arts.

“MSCS Board and staff recognize the importance of exposing students to new experiences, spaces, and cultures that they may not have been exposed to otherwise,” said MSCS Board Member Kevin Woods.

