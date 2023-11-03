Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

MPD investigates crash involving two officers in Orange Mound

(WMC Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash in Orange Mound Friday morning.

According to MPD, around 1:30 a.m., officers observed a stolen F-150 parked on Park Avenue.

Officers then approached the vehicle as a man and woman entered the truck. The driver then reversed the vehicle hitting the officer with the side view mirror and running over his foot, said police.

Officers then pursued the truck as it fled when it then struck another officers vehicle twice, once on the passenger side and once on the driver’s side.

The truck stopped at Semmes and Chisca where both suspects were arrested.

The first officer was treated for his injuries by MFD but was not transported to a hospital. The officer involved in the crash was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The male suspect was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Crime scene tape
Haywood Co. farmers find body in field, Sheriff says
Person shot at Midtown restaurant
Person shot outside Midtown restaurant
SCSO searches for suspect in murder
Murder suspect still at large, SCSO cautions public

Latest News

MSCS’ $3 million investment funds free field trips to local landmarks
MSCS’ $3 million investment funds free field trips to local landmarks
Attorney Ben Crump to speak on inmate stabbed at 201 Poplar
Attorney Ben Crump now representing family of inmate stabbed at 201 Poplar
LIVE: Attorney Ben Crump now representing family of inmate stabbed at 201 Poplar
Fans tailgating before a game in April 2021.
U of M Homecoming parade brings joy to supporters