MPD investigates crash involving two officers in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash in Orange Mound Friday morning.

According to MPD, around 1:30 a.m., officers observed a stolen F-150 parked on Park Avenue.

Officers then approached the vehicle as a man and woman entered the truck. The driver then reversed the vehicle hitting the officer with the side view mirror and running over his foot, said police.

Officers then pursued the truck as it fled when it then struck another officers vehicle twice, once on the passenger side and once on the driver’s side.

The truck stopped at Semmes and Chisca where both suspects were arrested.

The first officer was treated for his injuries by MFD but was not transported to a hospital. The officer involved in the crash was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The male suspect was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.