Lanes closed on I-55 after tall vehicle strikes underpass

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several lanes are blocked on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street after a vehicle that was too tall to fit under the underpass struck the bridge.

The crash was reported to TDOT at 1:43 p.m.

Crews are on the scene assessing the damage caused to the bridge. Some debris fell onto the roadway.

Only the far right lane is open.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

myTDOT bridge crews are on the scene in Memphis inspecting the Third Street bridge over I-55 that was hit earlier this afternoon. #Memtraffic #Memphis pic.twitter.com/jUaQnhEB3q — Nichole Lawrence (@NicLawrenceTDOT) November 3, 2023

