Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Lanes closed on I-55 after tall vehicle strikes underpass

The scene on I-55 South at South Third Street
The scene on I-55 South at South Third Street(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several lanes are blocked on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street after a vehicle that was too tall to fit under the underpass struck the bridge.

The crash was reported to TDOT at 1:43 p.m.

Crews are on the scene assessing the damage caused to the bridge. Some debris fell onto the roadway.

Only the far right lane is open.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Crime scene tape
Haywood Co. farmers find body in field, Sheriff says
Steven Flockhart
Shelby Co. pastor arrested, charged with identity theft
Person shot at Midtown restaurant
Person shot outside Midtown restaurant

Latest News

The scene on I-240 East near South Perkins Road
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car gets stuck under truck on I-240 divider in wild crash
The crash scene on I-40 and Sycamore View Road.
2 injured after crash on I-40
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash
A one-vehicle crash caused an some outages in Raleigh
1-vehicle crash causes outages in Raleigh