‘He’s a coward’: Doubts of change by sheriff after inmate stabbed to death at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Civil rights attorneys are standing beside the family of 25-year-old Deion Byrd, who was stabbed to death at the Shelby County Courthouse last week.

A fellow inmate, 21-year-old Donnie Clay, is charged in Deion’s death.

Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Brice Timmons are criticizing Sheriff Floyd Bonner for his lack of action and transparency in the case.

“I just can’t understand how he is in the safest place, he’s in the custody of the Shelby County DA sheriffs, and he gets killed,” Deion’s mother, Laquita Byrd said.

Deion Byrd and Donnie Clay (action news 5)

As Deion’s parents prepare to bury their son, they said they’re reliving a tragedy once felt before.

”I lost my other son on October 10, 2021. He was shot three times,” said Laquita.

This time, Deion’s parents said they are fighting for something they never achieved — justice.

Byrd was set to appear in court on October 26 after he was indicted on October 12 for first-degree murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, and vandalism.

Attorney Crump said the death of Deion was due to “gross negligence” and those responsible should be held accountable.

”If we can prevent not one other family from having to endure the agony and pain that y’all watch this mother and father endure, then our efforts won’t be in vain,” said Crump.

Deion Byrd's mother, Laquita Byrd (Action News 5)

Attorney Crump said his legal team is open to sitting down with Sheriff Bonner to discuss solutions on how to fix issues at 201.

However, Crump’s co-counsel Brice Timmons said transparency on violence, deaths, and the internal failures that led to Deion’s death is nonexistent.

“He does not care, he does not want to improve, the quality of his work. He doesn’t want to make the jail safer. He doesn’t care. Because and I’ll say it again, he’s a coward,” said Timmons.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement in response:

Once again, Mr. Timmons needs to check his facts. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has openly acknowledged the staffing shortages and has been diligently and aggressively addressing them in a very public way. There are hiring and referral incentives, bonuses, and pay increases, as well as the legislation pushed by Sheriff Bonner to eliminate the residency requirements. If Mr. Timmons knows where 200 qualified individuals can be found, we look forward to receiving their applications. The Sheriff’s Office has a rigorous hiring process and will not lower our standards to fill positions. Currently, there are 25 Corrections Deputy Recruits at the Sheriff’s Training Academy, due to graduate in February 2024. The Sheriff’s Office is always taking applications for the position of Corrections Deputy, and we are set to begin another Corrections Deputy hiring process this month.

Deion’s family does plan on filing a lawsuit. Meantime, his funeral is set for next Saturday.

