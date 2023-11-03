Heavy police presence in Hickory Hill area
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is heavy police activity in the surrounding area of Kirby Parkway in the Hickory Hill area.
On Kirby Parkway, police are currently on the scene for a disturbance that has not yet been disclosed.
There is no further information at this time.
