Grizzlies remain winless as season continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A rough start for the Memphis Grizzlies as they are the only team in the NBA still without a win.

The teams previous loss against the Utah Jazz now make them 0-5.

Along with the losing streak, 15-year veteran Derrick Rose is out for at least a week due to knee soreness.

He will be evaluated next week and hopefully will be able to contend in the new NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Grizzlies face the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night to start off the In-season tournament grouping stage.

Tip-off is at 9:00 p.m.

