Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Grizzlies remain winless as season continues

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, right, drives against New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, right, drives against New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A rough start for the Memphis Grizzlies as they are the only team in the NBA still without a win.

The teams previous loss against the Utah Jazz now make them 0-5.

Along with the losing streak, 15-year veteran Derrick Rose is out for at least a week due to knee soreness.

He will be evaluated next week and hopefully will be able to contend in the new NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Grizzlies face the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night to start off the In-season tournament grouping stage.

Tip-off is at 9:00 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Crime scene tape
Haywood Co. farmers find body in field, Sheriff says
Person shot at Midtown restaurant
Person shot outside Midtown restaurant
SCSO searches for suspect in murder
Murder suspect still at large, SCSO cautions public

Latest News

Memphis point guard Jahvon Quinerly before his Tiger debut against LeMoyne-Owen on November 2,...
Tigers defeat LeMoyne-Owen 104-63 in final exhibition game before regular season
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic passes the ball in the first half of the game against the...
Luka Doncic’s 58th career triple-double powers Mavericks past Grizzlies 125-110
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo defends against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr....
REPORT: Grizzlies plan to sign veteran center Biyombo
Memphis Tigers
Memphis uses last-minute touchdown to avoid disastrous collapse, beat North Texas 45-42