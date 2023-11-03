Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

First Alert Forecast: warming trend continues into weekend, next week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Spotty frost could impact the start of the day – but sunshine should melt it away fairly quickly as high pressure remains in firm control of our pattern. After a start in the middle to upper 30s, we’ll rebound toward the middle to upper 60s as southerly wind pumps in milder air. Skies stay clear and the weather stays quiet as lows overnight fall back into the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Sunshine and milder air continue to filter into the region for the University of Memphis’ homecoming. A milder start – yet, still chilly, in the lower to middle 40s – will trend toward the lower 70s. We’ll trend toward the middle 70s by Sunday after a start in the upper 40s to near 50 as high pressure continues to scoot gradually eastward over the weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Spring-esque warmth continues to filter into the region to kick off the new work and school week. A weak front will approach the region by Monday; this could stall the temperature climb Tuesday before quickly ramping back toward the upper 70s Wednesday. A front will approach the region by late Wednesday into early Thursday, trending highs cooler by late week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Crime scene tape
Haywood Co. farmers find body in field, Sheriff says
Person shot at Midtown restaurant
Person shot outside Midtown restaurant
SCSO searches for suspect in murder
Murder suspect still at large, SCSO cautions public

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a warmer end to the week and a great streak of weather ahead
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 2, 2023
First Alert Weather
Sunshine with warmer temperatures on the way by the weekend
Spencer's Forecast