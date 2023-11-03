First Alert Forecast: warming trend continues into weekend, next week

FRIDAY: Spotty frost could impact the start of the day – but sunshine should melt it away fairly quickly as high pressure remains in firm control of our pattern. After a start in the middle to upper 30s, we’ll rebound toward the middle to upper 60s as southerly wind pumps in milder air. Skies stay clear and the weather stays quiet as lows overnight fall back into the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Sunshine and milder air continue to filter into the region for the University of Memphis’ homecoming. A milder start – yet, still chilly, in the lower to middle 40s – will trend toward the lower 70s. We’ll trend toward the middle 70s by Sunday after a start in the upper 40s to near 50 as high pressure continues to scoot gradually eastward over the weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Spring-esque warmth continues to filter into the region to kick off the new work and school week. A weak front will approach the region by Monday; this could stall the temperature climb Tuesday before quickly ramping back toward the upper 70s Wednesday. A front will approach the region by late Wednesday into early Thursday, trending highs cooler by late week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

@PatrickEllisWx

