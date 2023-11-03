Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: warming trend continues into weekend, next week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will remain south at of the 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the low to middle 40s. Winds south at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Expect sun with a few high clouds and milder air continue to filter into the region for the Memphis Tigers Homecoming game. Highs will top out in the low 70s by the afternoon with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with highs reaching the mid 70s. Lows will only drop into the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: More spring-like warmth continues with highs well into the 70s Monday through Wednesday. A few spots could touch 80. A front will approach the region by late Wednesday into early Thursday, pulling highs down into the 60s by Friday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

