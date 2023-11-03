Advertise with Us
Firefighters battle apartment fire in South Memphis

Fire at Crane Meadow Apartments
Fire at Crane Meadow Apartments(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is on scene of a apartment fire in South Memphis.

The fire occurred at the Crane Manor Apartments near Airways Boulevard and Ball Road.

Fire officials say two firefighters were injured during the fire. One firefighter was taken to Regional One Hospital, the other was taken to Baptist East.

Both are considered to be in non-critical condition.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire and the fire is under control.

Fire officials say no civilians were injured, however at least six apartment units were damaged and the Red Cross has been contacted for the families displaced.

