Vehicle fire in Southaven causing traffic backups, detours

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police are asking travelers to avoid Interstate 55 near Church Road due to an incident.

According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, there is a vehicle fire that’s causing north and southbound lanes to be blocked.

Police say drivers in the northbound lanes of I-55 are being rerouted at the Pleasant Hill exit and southbound lanes are being detoured to Goodman Road.

It’s unclear at this time if there are injuries.

Stay with Action News 5 as we work to learn more details.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: All I-55 southbound lanes before Church Rd. (Exit 287) in DeSoto County are BLOCKED due to a vehicle fire. Law enforcement are at the scene and have stopped traffic.



Motorists are advised to find an alternate route. READ MORE: https://t.co/S2iTfw0nit #MShwys pic.twitter.com/YfBIA1ULgA — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) November 3, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.