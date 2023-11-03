Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Vehicle fire in Southaven causing traffic backups, detours

Crash I55 near Church
Crash I55 near Church(MDOT)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police are asking travelers to avoid Interstate 55 near Church Road due to an incident.

According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, there is a vehicle fire that’s causing north and southbound lanes to be blocked.

Police say drivers in the northbound lanes of I-55 are being rerouted at the Pleasant Hill exit and southbound lanes are being detoured to Goodman Road.

It’s unclear at this time if there are injuries.

Stay with Action News 5 as we work to learn more details.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Crime scene tape
Haywood Co. farmers find body in field, Sheriff says
Steven Flockhart
Shelby Co. pastor arrested, charged with identity theft
Person shot at Midtown restaurant
Person shot outside Midtown restaurant

Latest News

Now 901: Whitehaven students exposed to equestrian
The scene on Kindness Cove
Heavy police presence in Hickory Hill area
The scene on I-55 South at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after tall vehicle strikes underpass
4 teens accused of shooting in Panola County, 1 teen still at large, deputies say
4 teens accused of shooting in Panola County, 1 teen still at large, deputies say
Fire at Crane Meadow Apartments
Two firefighters injured battling South Memphis apartment fire