Vehicle fire in Southaven causing traffic backups, detours
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police are asking travelers to avoid Interstate 55 near Church Road due to an incident.
According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, there is a vehicle fire that’s causing north and southbound lanes to be blocked.
Police say drivers in the northbound lanes of I-55 are being rerouted at the Pleasant Hill exit and southbound lanes are being detoured to Goodman Road.
It’s unclear at this time if there are injuries.
