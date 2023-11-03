Best Life: Redefining allergy treatment

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – More than 100 million Americans have allergies, making it the sixth leading cause of sickness in the U.S. Allergies are the body’s response to foreign items in your system.

Traditional treatment methods include antihistamines, dietary changes, or herbal remedies. Still, a researcher at the University of Central Florida has discovered a new approach to treating allergies that could eliminate them.

Coughing, sneezing, and difficulty breathing are all signs and symptoms of allergies.

“We are exposed to allergens, we mount a specific kind of immune response – it’s called a Type 2 response,” said Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Burnett School of Biomedical Science at the University of Central Florida, Justine Tigno-Aranjuez, Ph.

Professor Tigno-Aranjuez and her team at the University of Central Florida are looking into redefining allergy treatment with a technique called LRC TriCeps – which identifies a cell receptor for common allergens.

The research demonstrated the allergen and a common receptor, LMAN1, bind together to inhibit the allergic reaction. This discovery was groundbreaking.

“We have the potential to, potentially, you know, modify the disease course, or there’s a potential for it to have a greater effect than just trying to, basically, suppress the symptoms,” said Professor Tigno-Aranjuez.

Currently, the best way to prevent your allergies from flaring up is by avoiding those allergens. Also, vacuum and dust often, and change out your air filters for at least two to three months.

Contributors to this news report include: Adahlia Thomas, Associate Producer; Fernando Jimenez, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

