Autozone Liberty Bowl presents record $801K donation to St. Jude

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl presented a record donation to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research...
The AutoZone Liberty Bowl presented a record donation to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital executives Lyles Eddins (center) and Kevin Nienhuis (left).(St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The AutoZone Liberty Bowl presented a $800,973.74 check to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Thursday. The donation brings the collective support by the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to more than $5 million.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced that in recognition of the long partnership with the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, that the Bowl would be recognized with the placement of an Honorary Plaque on the Partners Wall in the hospital.

In addition, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be featured on the famous ALSAC Cedar Wall which recognizes former Board Chairs and proud supporters of the St. Jude mission.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has partnered with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for many decades, featuring the St. Jude message on a year-round basis including its highly-rated national telecast on ESPN.

“Danny Thomas, the founder of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, inspired the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to work hand-in-hand with St. Jude in the mission of taking care of the kids,” said Steve Ehrhart, executive director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “All of our members and volunteers have worked very hard throughout the years in supporting this wonderful partnership.”

“On behalf of all the members and volunteers of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, we are proud to continue our support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Hugh Mallory, 2023 president of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The 65th AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played on Friday, December 29, at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN. The game will feature teams from the SEC and Big 12 Conference.

